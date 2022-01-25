Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Itron posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

ITRI stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 998.17 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

