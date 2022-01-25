J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 641 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $420.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

