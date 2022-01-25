J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

