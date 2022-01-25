J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,462.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,562.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,516.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

