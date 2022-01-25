J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $386.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.44 and a 200 day moving average of $411.01. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

