Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

