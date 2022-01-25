Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

