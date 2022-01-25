James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

