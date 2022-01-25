Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 156,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

