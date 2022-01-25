Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $863.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce sales of $863.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $877.35 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $665.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

