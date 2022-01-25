Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

FIVE stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. Five Below has a 1 year low of $152.07 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

