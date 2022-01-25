Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 3,831,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,286. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.