Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.94 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

