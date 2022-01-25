JMP Securities Trims eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Target Price to $8.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

