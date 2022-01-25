JOE Achieves Market Cap of $142.60 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $142.60 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 159,479,311 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

