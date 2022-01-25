Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

