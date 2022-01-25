Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 2,099.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 215,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

