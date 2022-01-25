Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 193,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $309.42 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

