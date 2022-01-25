Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $872,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 273.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.