Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 20,985 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

