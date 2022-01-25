Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,377 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

