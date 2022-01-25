Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.53. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.23 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.