JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $31.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $16,563,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

