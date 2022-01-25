Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,131.53

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,131.53 ($109.71) and traded as high as GBX 8,640 ($116.57). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,060 ($108.74), with a volume of 7,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The firm has a market cap of £505.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,131.53.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

