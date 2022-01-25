Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $8.39 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $452,528.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,002,699 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

