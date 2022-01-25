Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.21) to GBX 7,130 ($96.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,383 ($45.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 3,360.27 ($45.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

