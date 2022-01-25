KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $11,732,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

