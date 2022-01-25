KeyCorp Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. 529,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,466. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

