KeyCorp Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sector Weight

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

