Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading Up 0.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. 60,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 71,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.