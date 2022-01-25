Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

