Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 1,451 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 414.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

