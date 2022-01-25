Kings Point Capital Management Buys 218 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

