Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

