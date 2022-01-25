Kings Point Capital Management Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

