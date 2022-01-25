Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $530.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.