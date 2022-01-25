Kings Point Capital Management Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

UPS stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

