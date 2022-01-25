Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.27. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.