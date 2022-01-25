KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 99.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

