Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 93,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.34.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

