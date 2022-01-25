Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $60.10. Kohl’s shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 399,928 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

