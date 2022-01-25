Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

