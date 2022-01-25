Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

KR stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Kroger has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

