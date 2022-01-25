Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Up 2.6% Following Dividend Announcement

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.12. Approximately 65,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,468,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

