KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.