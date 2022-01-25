Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
KURA traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 808,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,686. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $905.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.