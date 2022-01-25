Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

KURA traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 808,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,686. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $905.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

