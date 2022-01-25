Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.