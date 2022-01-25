Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Largo Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 147,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $519.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

