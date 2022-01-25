Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,925,458,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Global by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 901,867 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

