Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

